UPDATED: Crashes Diverts Traffic Through Maroa

UPDATE - The Macon County Sheriff's Office says all law enforcement and fire department agencies have left the scene of multiple crashes near Maroa.



IDOT officials say southbound U.S. Route 51, between Lake Fork Road and Washington Street, remains closed as crews work to clean up a grain spill. All southbound traffic is being diverted through Wood Street in Maroa.



We will provide more information as it becomes available.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------



MAROA - North and southbound traffic on RT 51 is being diverted through Maroa due to two multiple-vehicle crashes in the area. The Macon County Sheriff's Office told WAND News heavy fog is hampering emergency personnel and travelers are being asked to slow down.

One crash took place at the corner of Wood and RT. 51. The other took place at the corner of 51 and Lake Fork Road.

A total of four people, two from each crash, were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office, Maroa Police Department, and fire agencies from Maroa, Clinton, and Hickory Point are on the scene.

