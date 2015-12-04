1 facing multiple charges after single vehicle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one man is facing several charges after a single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 early Friday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile post 123 in Cumberland County at about 3:19 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, police say a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control on a curve, and left the roadway, overturning at least once. Police also say there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.

ISP officials say the driver, identified as a 52-year-old male, is currently facing preliminary charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, and miscellaneous controlled substances violations.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.