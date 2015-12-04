DSI announces Annual Awards Dinner

SPRINGFIELD - Downtown Springfield Inc. officials have announced that the annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony will take place on January 20, 2016.

Officials say this event will honor businesses, individuals, and organizations for working to make downtown Springfield successful. The ceremony will be held at 700 East Adams Street, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Reservations for this event will cost $70 per person, $525 for a business table, and $1250 for a corporate sponsorship until January 1, after which the prices will increase to $75, $600, and $1500 respectively. Proceeds will benefit downtown businesses and residents, and enhance several community events.

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit www.downtownspringfield.org.