HSHS St. Mary's Hospital hosting Christmas Extravaganza

DECATUR - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary officials say they will host a "Christmas Extravaganza" on December 8.

The extravaganza will take place from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the hospital's Assisi Room. Attendees will be able to shop at several vendors and participate in a raffle to win a hand-made quilt and other prizes.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (217) 454-6084.