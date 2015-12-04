Decatur police, Springfield police release "Click It or Ticket" statistics

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - The Decatur Police Department and Springfield Police Department have released the results of their "Click It or Ticket" mobilization effort.

Authorities say the initiative lasted between November 16 and November 29, and was aimed at making Illinois' streets safer. We've included the number of citations issued and arrests made by both departments below:

Springfield Police Department

- 25 seat belt citations

- 3 child car seat citations

- 14 DUI arrests

- 34 suspended/revoked licenses

- 67 uninsured motorists

- 69 speeding citations

- 2 reckless driving citations

- 22 cell phone violations

Decatur Police Department

- 26 seat belt citations

- 1 child car seat citation

- 3 DUI arrests

- 1 felony arrest

- 1 fugitive apprehended

- 4 suspended/revoked licenses

- 17 uninsured motorists

- 11 speeding citations

- 1 drug arrest

For more information about this campaign, visit http://www.buckleupillinois.org/What_is_CIOT.asp.