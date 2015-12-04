Springfield Park District Police Department needs help?

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Park District's police department needs some improvement.

According to our news partners at WTAX, a three-month report shows low morale, along with a lack of training and updated policies.

One trustee member says he would support additional funding to help the police department, but first, he would like to get the community's input since many Springfield area residents aren't even aware the park district's police department exists.

Further information about the district’s police department can be found here.