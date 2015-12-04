Standing Together For Change

CHAMPAIGN – Students at the U of I in Champaign-Urbana honored the lives that have been lost to senseless acts of violence.

In reaction to this week’s mass shooting in California, Hannah Auten said, "Over the past few years I can remember growing up and there would be shootings. And it would be a really huge deal whenever there was a school shooting at a college. But now I'm in college, and almost every week, I am hearing about some new shooting with some new mass shooter, and there is this many people dead and this many people injured and police that have died."

During a time in our world when gun violence is running rampant, students wanted to take a stand against the violence that inflicts the innocent.

Vinise Elackattu said, "I do not want to be the type of person who lets the sufferings of others roll off my shoulders. Everyone has the right to feel safe. And I feel it is our duty as college students. And we are at that point in our lives where we can make a difference, which is why I wanted to become a part of this vigil."

Lighting candles and standing in solidarity together, bringing a chance for change to start small.