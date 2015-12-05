Urbana PD investigating First Financial Bank robbery

URBANA – Urbana police officers were dispatched after receiving a report of a bank robbery at the First Financial Bank on Philo Road at 3:55 PM on Friday, December 4.

Bank employees reported a subject had entered the bank, approached the teller, produced a handgun and demanded money from the teller. The employee complied and gave the suspect the money. Employees then told Urbana authorities that the robber left westbound from the bank on foot. No patrons were in the bank at the time of the robbery.

Officers arrived at the bank, located at 2510 South Philo Road, to discover no employees were hurt during the robbery.

Employees describe the robber as a man in his 20s or 30s and between 5’6’’ – 5’8’’ in height. He was last seen wearing a dark colored coat with pockets on the front chest area, with a dark colored hood over his head and a purple bandana across his face. The suspect was armed with a dark colored handgun. His picture has been attached for reference.

This investigation is ongoing by the Urbana Police Department.

Anyone with further information should call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).