ISP respond to Crash on US Route 45

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – Trooper Tracy Lillard reports the Illinois State Police of District 10 responded to a traffic crash on US Route 45, during which one vehicle left the scene.

Lillard says the incident took place at around 6:45 PM.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a red Pontiac Grand Am was traveling westbound on Ford Harris Road at the stop intersection of Route 45. It continued onto Route 45 without yielding to a black Plymouth Neon that was traveling southbound on Route 45.

The Plymouth Neon swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the other vehicle. This caused the Plymouth to lose control and spin off the roadway to the right. The Plymouth then entered the ditch and struck a power pole, while the Pontiac continued off the scene.

Two occupants from the Plymouth were transported to an area hospital.

There are no charges pending at this time.