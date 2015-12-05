Career Highs From Finke, Nunn Lead Illinois Past Western Carolina

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points and Michael Finke added 24 to help Illinois survive Western Carolina Saturday, 80-68.

Illinois (4-5) pulled away late. But the game was tied as late as the 7:58 mark in the second half when Elijah Pughsley hit a 3-pointer to make the score 59-59.

But Illinois answered with a pair of baskets by Nunn. The second was a powerful dunk that gave Illinois a 63-59 edge with 7:18 left. Western Carolina never got any closer.

While Finke and Nunn did most of the scoring for Illinois their teammates were quiet. The rest of the Illini combined for 29 points.

Mike Brown led Western Carolina (3-5) with 23 points. Pughsley finished with 15.