Former EIU Coach Dino Babers Headed to Syracuse

(AP) Syracuse has hired Bowling Green coach Dino Babers to be its new coach, bringing his Baylor-style offense to the Carrier Dome.

Babers led the Falcons to a 34-14 victory on the Mid-American Conference championship on Friday night and has gone 18-9 in two seasons at Bowling Green. Before coaching in the MAC, Babers spent two seasons at Eastern Illinois and went 19-7 with two FCS playoff appearances.

The 54-year-old Babers spent 25 years as an assistant coach, including four seasons at Baylor (2008-11) under Art Briles. Babers' offense incorporates Baylor's up-tempo spread with pro-style principles. Bowling Green was fourth in the nation in total offense this season, averaging 561 yards,

Syracuse fired Scott Shafer before the final game of the season and the Orange finished 4-8.