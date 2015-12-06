Rollover Crash shuts down I-55 South for 3 Hours

SANGAMON COUNTY – The Illinois State Police of District 9 report they responded to a crash that left three vehicles heavily damaged.

Troopers received word of the crash at 1:30 AM on Sunday, December 6. They arrived at the scene on Interstate 55 North, near milepost 104, to discover a semi-trailer jackknifed across all three southbound lanes of traffic on I-55. Traffic on I-55 South was then shut down for approximately three hours as vehicles were removed and an investigation was conducted.

Authorities say the freightliner truck tractor / semi-trailer was traveling north on I-55 near milepost 104 when, according to the driver, he rear ended a two vehicle in-tow unit in front of him consisting of a Mazda utility and a Honda sedan.

The truck tractor and both passenger vehicles then rolled and came to a rest in the median of the interstate. The truck’s semi-trailer jackknifed across all three southbound lanes of traffic, as previously mentioned.

All vehicles sustained major damage. The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck tractor has been preliminarily charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.