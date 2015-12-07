Macon County Environmental Management Department accepting unwanted lights

MACON COUNTY - The Macon County Environmental Management Department is offering citizens an opportunity to recycle strings of unwanted Christmas lights this holiday season.

Officials say residents can drop off the lights at 141 South Main Street in Decatur, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., through January 22, 2016. Both working and non-working strings of lights will be accepted, but you must remove all packaging.

Proceeds from this collection will benefit the local Red Cross chapter. For more information, visit http://macongreen.com/recycling-for-a-green-christmas/.