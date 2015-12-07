Authorities capture 2 escaped offenders

ILLINOIS - Illinois Department of Corrections officials say they have found two offenders who escaped from the Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program on December 6.

Authorities say Jerrette Reed, 25, and Kevin Rivera, 20, were noticed missing from the southern Illinois facility at 5:50 p.m. Both men are serving sentences for non-violent crimes, with Reed serving a three-year sentence for meth-related charges, and Rivera serving five years for the manufacture and delivery of cocaine.

Reed and Rivera were found in a field about one mile away from the facility just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. Officials say the men will be fed and given a medical examination before being transferred to a maximum security prison.