Springfield Firefighters Local 37 donating money to local charities

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Firefighters Local 37 has announced that it will donate more than $10,000 to several local charities this December.

Officials say approximately $12,000 was raised during the organization's "12 Days of Christmas" raffle in November and through other fundraising opportunities. The money will be donated to several charities to help with their day-to-day operations.

Some of the local groups that will receive funding include Camp Care-A-Lot, the Red Cross, Mary Bryant Home for the Blind, and Camp Sunshine. For more information, visit http://www.iaffl37.com/.