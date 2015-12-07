CICBC, WAND hosting community blood drive in Decatur

DECATUR - The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is encouraging Macon County residents to give the gift of life at a local blood drive this December.

WAND-TV is hosting a CICBC blood drive on December 16, at our studios at 904 South Side Drive in Decatur. Residents will be able to donate blood from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. inside the Bloodmobile. Another blood drive will be held at Dale's Southlake Pharmacy on December 19, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Individuals who wish to donate must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds, and have a photo I.D. or CICBC Donor Card. For questions about eligibility, call (800) 747-5401.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call Carol Barnes at (217) 424-2500 or CICBC at (217) 241-7550.