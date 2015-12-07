MCCD inviting public to tour conservation areas

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois residents to take a tour of several conservation areas this winter.

The tour will begin at the Rock Springs Nature Center on December 19 at 2:00 p.m., and will last approximately two hours. Officials say a naturalist will drive participants to conservation areas that they may not be aware of to discover each area's wildlife.

This event is free and open to the public, but you must register online by December 18. For more information, or to register, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.