CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, Molina Healthcare hosting Health Fair

DANVILLE - CRIS Healthy-Aging Center officials say they are teaming up with Molina Healthcare to host the "Warm Up to Wellness" Health Fair on December 10.

The health fair will be held at 309 North Franklin Street in Danville from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Officials say attendees will be able to talk with healthcare providers, social service agencies, medical supply companies, nursing facilities, and home health provider representatives during this event.

For more information about this event, call (217) 443-2999.