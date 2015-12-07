Urbana man raising money for MDA to be honored at benefit concert

URBANA - A central Illinois man who has raised thousands of dollars to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association in the fight against neuromuscular disease will be honored at a special benefit concert on December 13, 2015.

The concert will be held at the Iron Post, located at 120 South Race Street in Urbana, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public, with attendees able to enter for free or a suggested donation of $5.

Many local bands will perform at this family-friendly event, and attendees will also be able to enjoy food and raffles. All proceeds will benefit the MDA and ALS research and awareness.

Officials also say Urbana Native Ray Spooner will be honored at this concert. Ray recently completed a coast-to-coast bicycling journey across the United States, raising close to $60,000 to be donated to causes committed to battling neuromuscular diseases, including ALS.

Ray is no stranger to long-distance cycling, as he began riding to raise money for various charities in the early 2000s. Following a long-distance ride from Minnesota in 2014, Ray was diagnosed with ALS, resulting in his pursuit of a "bucket list" goal of riding from coast-to-coast.

For more information about the MDA, visit http://www.mda.org/.



Image courtesy of Ray Spooner's blog, 'Ray's Little Ride.'