Champaign Police Release Thanksgiving Enforcement Results

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Police Department joined other law enforcement agencies across the state in a “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving Holiday mobilization, and they have released their results from the campaign.

During the mobilization, the Champaign Police Department issued 14 seat belt citations, 3 speeding citations, 2 cell phone citations and 2 uninsured motorists violations.

This campaign focused on providing information and enforcement around hazardous driving, with focused attention on unbuckled motorists. Sergeant Geoff Coon says safety is always the department’s number one priority when they conduct these enforcement campaigns.

“Many people have lost their lives and/or have taken the lives of others by not adhering to rules of the road. Our goals are to increase awareness and avoidance of hazardous driving behaviors, and to influence a decline in traffic fatalities,” Sergeant Coon explains.

Champaign Police say while the campaign is over, they naturally continue to enforce seat belt safety. Anyone found not wearing a seat belt will be cited for a safety violation.

Additional information about Illinois traffic safety is available here.