Nearly $10,000 Given to Decatur Family YMCA

DECATUR – Ronald McDonald and Gary Birschbach, owner/operator of three area McDonald’s restaurants, gave $9,600 to the Decatur Family YMCA for Giving Tuesday.

The YMCA said the money will helps get two new pieces of equipment for the Ronald McDonald Youth Wellness Center. The first piece is 3-Kick which is a heavy duty commercial grade machine that is designed to be punched, kicked, slapped, or tapped with shoes or bare feet, a fist, or an open palm.

The second piece of interactive equipment is the Railyard #1 which combines specially designed rails and platforms that can be easily assembled into a virtually unlimited number of layouts. Exercising on the Railyard will build strength, endurance, flexibility, develop coordination and agility, improve cardiovascular stamina, improve posture, build self-esteem, and burn calories.

By integrating technology and entertainment, the YMCA Motion Fitness initiative offers an effective solution to the growing epidemic of childhood obesity and lack of fitness.

A ribbon cutting for the Ronald McDonald Youth Wellness Center at the Decatur Family YMCA will be held in January.

In addition to operating “home away from home” facilities, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois also operates a Charity Grants program. It provides grants to other not-for-profit organizations whose programs directly help children ages 0-21.