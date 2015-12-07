IDPH advising residents to get flu shots

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health is advising citizens who have not received their influenza vaccination this year to do so as soon as possible.

The IDPH says it is highlighting the importance of the vaccine during National Influenza Vaccination Week, observed from December 6 through December 12. Officials say influenza causes thousands of illnesses each year, and that the vaccination can help reduce your risk of becoming sick.

IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah says the vaccine is "the best defense against getting the flu," and that young children and grandparents "may be at higher risk of getting the flu and suffering serious complications from it."

Officials advise residents to frequently wash your hands with warm water and soap, cover your cough and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick to help manage the flu. For more information, or to get a flu shot, visit http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/influenza.