Decatur City Council to vote on tax hikes

DECATUR – The Decatur City Council will vote on two proposed tax hikes at its meeting tonight, December 7.

The Hotel Use tax would rise from 6% to 8%. The Utility Tax would rise from 1.25% to 4.25%. The council will vote on a new budget for the new fiscal year beginning January 1st.

A public hearing is being held tonight on the proposed property tax levy increase that has remained flat for the past six years. The council meets at 5:30pm in the Council Chambers on the third floor of the Civic Center.

A proposed 14.6% increase in the property tax would mean 52 dollars more for the owner of a 100-thousand dollar home. A vote on the property tax increase is scheduled for December 21st.