ISP raising awareness with “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

ILLINOIS – Trooper Tracy Lillard of the Illinois State Police says the force will be doing their part in observing National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

Troopers will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from December 16 through January 1. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of the dangers associated with drunk and drugged driving. Illinois State Police will be working to remove impaired drivers from roadways as part of the campaign.

Patrols will not only be focusing on driving under the influence, but also driving distracted, as these violations are two of the fatal four violations the organization focuses on.

Lillard says often times, distracted drivers are reported as drunk/drugged drivers to the police. This is due to the fact that they exhibit the same driving behaviors. Troopers have issued almost 11,000 distracted driving citations this years, as well as 10,460 written warnings.

While the Illinois State Police will be keeping an eye out on their patrols, they are also encouraging the public to remain committed to preventing instances of drunk, drugged and distracted driving. This can be done by designating a driver; calling taxis, friends or family members for rides; and avoiding distractions altogether.