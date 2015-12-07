President Killeen appoints new Presidential Fellow focusing on Inclusiveness

ILLINOIS – University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen announced he has appointed Professor James D. Anderson to a liaison role focusing on matters of inclusiveness and equity across the university campuses.

Professor Anderson is the Edward William and Jane Marr Gutsgell Professor of Education whose research at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has focused on “issues at the nexus of race and education in America.”

President Killeen said in a statement released on Monday, December 7, that he believes Professor Anderson will bring “an enhanced level of faculty guidance and insight to the Office of the President to ensure that the U of I develops thoughtful, proactive strategies to address current and historical inequities, and to guard against others that may arise.”

Killeen also said each campus is currently working on existing and new initiatives aimed at eliminating racial inequity and discrimination. Anderson, in his new role as a University of Illinois Presidential Fellow, would act as a liaison between the campuses and Office of the President.

The President Fellow is a part-time position that Anderson will work in over the span of one year to provide President Killeen and other leaders with faculty perspectives on a wide range of issues.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Christophe Pierre will also be consulting with Professor Anderson during his time in the position.

Further information about Professor James Anderson is available here.