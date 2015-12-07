Illinois Lottery Resuming All Prize Payments

ILLINOIS – Governor Bruce Rauner signed SB 2039 on Monday, December 7, to give the Illinois Lottery legal authority to resume all prize payouts.

Since July 1, 2015, some Illinois lottery winners have been experiencing payment delays. This was due to the Illinois Lottery not having legal authority to disburse winnings as a result of the budget impasses in Springfield.

Prizes under $600 were not affected and were collected from 8,000 lottery retailers statewide. Those prizes under that amount can continue to be claimed at Lottery retailers across Illinois. Legally mandated transfers to the Common School Fund were also unaffected.

Acting Director B.R. Lane says Lottery officials are excited to be back and thank Governor Rauner and the General Assembly for this legislative accomplishment.

“It allows the Illinois Lottery to fully return to the business of supporting education, capital projects and select charitable causes throughout the state,” Lane explains.

Winner who have already submitted their claims will have their paperwork processed in the order it was received. Processing of these new claims is expected to begin the week of December 14, as soon as the funds are transferred to the Department’s accounts.

Winning tickets can be claimed at any Lottery Claim Center, found at this Illinois Lottery’s site.