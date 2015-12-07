Macon County Sheriff's Office warning residents of phone scam

MACON COUNTY - The Macon County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a new phone scam making its way through the area.

In this scam, authorities say an individual, who identifies himself as Lt. Bill Hotwick from Court Services, calls and says you have missed jury duty. The caller goes on to request that the victim purchases a recharge federal voucher and call him back at (217) 254-4879, ext. 312. The caller also says his badge number is 849670.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office says no employees will ever call you to notify you about missing jury duty, or to instruct people to purchase credit cards for payment. If you receive a similar call, you are asked to hang up immediately, and contact the Macon County Elder Abuse Hotline at (217) 615-7582.