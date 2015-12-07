Bipartisan Negotiations Yield Results for State Funding

ILLINOIS – Lawmakers and Governor Bruce Rauner have signed in Senate Bill 2039 to appropriate funding to a variety of entities, including local government and veteran’s homes.

Funding to local governments, 911 call centers, lottery winners, the Special Olympics, HIV/Aids prevention, the state portion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, police and fire training, veteran’s homes and other programs will be restored thanks to legislation passed on December 7.

(WAND’s coverage of the restorations for the Illinois Lottery can be found here.)

This legislation was passed by the Illinois Senate and signed by Governor Rauner all in the same day.

The majority of legislation appropriates funding that does not come from the General Revenue Fund (GRF). Most of the funding included in the legislation is either federal, or comes from special state funds that are intended to fund specific programs. This includes motor fuel tax distributions that go to local governments for purposes, such as snow plowing and road repair.

State Senator Sam McCann (R-Carlinville) says he looks forward to working with his colleagues to develop a bipartisan consensus on a balanced budget.

“We still have a very long way to go to pass a balanced budget and reform state government, but I hope this shows we are moving in the right direction,” Senator McCann said.