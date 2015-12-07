Decatur Firefighters respond to William St. Fire

DECATUR – The Decatur Fire Department reports units responded to a residential fire on East William Street at 5:20 PM on Monday, December 7.

Firefighters received the call at around 5:17 PM, concerning a fire in a home located at 2358 East William Street. Units arrived to discover heavy fire visible from the front of the 1-and-a-half story house.

Two adults and one child were evacuated from the building thanks to the efforts of a next door neighbor. The neighbor managed to rescue an adult male from the kitchen after the resident went back into the house to find his dog. That man required medical treatment and was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

Crews controlled the fire in about ten minutes, but due to the extent of the fire damage, units remained on scene for an additional two hours conducting extensive salvage and overhaul operations.

Personnel were able to determine the fire had originated in the living room, and the fire is currently under investigation by inspectors.

Ameren was on-scene assisting for utilities, and the American Red Cross provided assistance arranging accommodations for those displaced by the fire.