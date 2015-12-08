Decatur Macon County Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted

DECATUR - Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for information on the following people:

1. Samantha Cody-Neuhoff, DOB 12/13/92, Warrant issued for Possession of a Controlled Substance

2. Bobby L. Gipson, DOB: 7/11/89. Warrant issued for Possession of a Controlled Substance

3. Shannon L. Massey, DOB: 12/28/80. Warrant issued for Aggravated Identity Theft.

Anyone with information on these suspects, or others, should contact 217-423-TIPS.Your identity will remain anonymous.

For more information on these cases and more, please check out www.decaturcrimestoppers.com