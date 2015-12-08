Unit 4 School District participating in "Hour of Code"

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign Unit 4 School District officials say students will observe Computer Science Education Week by participating in the "Hour of Code" this week.

The Hour of Code aims to educate students of all ages on computer code, and its uses in technologies that are used every day. Unit 4 officials say students at several schools throughout the district will have the chance to participate in several coding-themed events this week.

For more information about the Hour of Code, visit https://hourofcode.com/us.