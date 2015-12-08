HSHS St. Mary's Hospital hosting lighting ceremony for Christmas Star

DECATUR - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital officials say they will host a lighting ceremony for its Christmas Star on December 8.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at 1800 East Lake Shore Drive in Decatur. Officials say the lights on the star represent individuals who have touched the lives of others. Individuals could purchase a light to place on the star to honor a loved one.

A reception will be held after the ceremony. For more information about HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, visit https://www.stmarysdecatur.com/default.aspx.