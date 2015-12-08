Rauner signs legislation that awards $77 million in funding to 911 services

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Commerce Commission says Governor Bruce Rauner has signed legislation that will provide Wireless Emergency Telephone Safety Act funding for 9-1-1 facilities throughout the state.

The legislation, passed by the Senate and House of Representatives, provides $77 million for 9-1-1 services. Governor Rauner approved the measure on December 7, 2015.

Officials also say that a 73 cent surcharge is assessed every month on all wireless telephones in Illinois, with the exception of Chicago, which has its own surcharge. Sixty-five cents of that amount is placed into the Wireless Services Emergency Fund, and county 9-1-1 systems with less than 100,000 residents receive two cents, while the program administrator receives one cent.

For more information about this legislation, visit www.ilga.gov and search SB2039.