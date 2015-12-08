Central Illinois residents invited to participate in "Storybook Hike"

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois residents to participate in its "Storybook Hike" on December 20.

The hike will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Conservation Area. Participants will find several storybook pages posted along the trail that can be read.

This hike is free and open to the public, but you must register online by December 18. For more information, or to register, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org.