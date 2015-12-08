Firefighters, police officers to compete in "Guns and Hoses" competition

DECATUR - Local firefighters and police officers will be competing in a friendly contest to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army this week.

The Annual Guns and Hoses Competition will be held on December 11 and 12 at all Wal-Mart and Sam's Club locations in Decatur. Firefighters and police officers will ring bells in the hopes of collecting the most donations in Salvation Army Kettles.

Officials say the goal for the 2015 Salvation Army Tree of Lights Campaign is $400,000. Money raised during the campaign is used to fund programs offered to Macon County residents throughout the year.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.sadecatur.org.