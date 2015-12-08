Citizens invited to "Walk With a Doc" on December 19

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital is inviting residents to come "Walk With a Doc" on December 19.

The Walk With a Doc program gives individuals the opportunity to enjoy a nice walk with health care professionals while having health-related questions answered during the walk. Officials say St. Anthony's Chief Medical Officer Ryan Jennings, M.D., will participate in this month's walk.

Walk With a Doc is held on the third Saturday of each month, and is free and open to the public. If you would like to participate in this month's event, you are asked to be at Village Square Mall in Effingham at 9:00 a.m.

For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org.