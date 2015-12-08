Decatur officials announce Liquor License Lottery

DECATUR - Decatur City Clerk Debbie Bright says that qualified candidates will be able to participate in a Liquor License Lottery for a chance to receive one of two Class A alcoholic liquor licenses.

Bright says the announcement was made by Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe, and that the procedure for Alcoholic Liquor License Applicants is currently on file in the City Clerk's Office. Applications to enter the lottery will be accepted between December 9, 2015 and January 8, 2016 at the City Clerk's Office.

For more information, call (217) 424-2708.