APL bringing back Mobile Adoption Center for holidays

SPRINGFIELD – The Animal Protective League (APL) announces their Mobile Pet Adoption Center is returning to put more pets into homes just in time for the holidays.

APL’s mobile unit is 30-feet-long and is described as a “self-contained shelter on wheels.” Cats and dogs are able to travel safely in the trailer, which has a generator that powers its light and climate-control system, in comfortable, sturdy cages. Potential adopters can interact with animals one-on-one in a meet-and-greet room.

The Mobile Pet Adoption Center will be out at Lowes, located at 2560 North Dirksen Parkway in Springfield, on Saturday, December 12, from 10 AM – 1 PM.

APL will also have adoptable animals available at other locations over the weekend, not in the mobile unit.

Adoptable cats will be available from 11 AM – 3 PM, as well as dogs from 11 AM – 2 PM, at Ace Hardware, located at 1600 Wabash Avenue in Springfield. Cats will also be available on Sunday, December 13, at PetSmart, located at 3183 South Veterans Parkway in Springfield, from 11 AM – 3 PM.

As always, the league’s shelter is open daily from 12 – 5 PM at their 1001 Taintor Road location.