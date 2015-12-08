Decatur Hybrid Court to Graduate 13 Participants

DECATUR – On Friday, December 11, Hybrid Court will graduate 13 of its participants.

The Hybrid Drug and DUI Court of Macon County is a voluntary program designed for High Risk/High Needs adult offenders.

Those offenders must have a current nonviolent felony offense and a diagnosis of substance abuse. The goal is to get the people off of drugs and reduce future arrests among other things. Participants learn life skills, maintenance and recovery while going through the program.

13 people have passed the program and will graduate after court on Friday.