Bit Wars to be held at Children’s Museum on Dec. 12

DECATUR – The Children’s Museum of Illinois is inviting children ages 8 and up to participate in their latest Make Space workshop, with an out of this world theme.

Museum officials say young Jedi warriors can come to develop a new gadget to fight against the Dark Side. Students will use littleBits to design and craft gadgets to fight evil. Afterward, they can create a video to enter their project into the littleBits Bit Wars competition.

Make Space instructors will be leading the workshop, but this workshop encourages students to get creative on their own. While participants will have access to the Museum’s library of littleBits and other items in the Make Space, they can also bring in any extra components they want to use or costumes to film in.

Parents can welcome to stay and help build as well, but the gadget must be developed by the student.

There will be two workshops taking place on Saturday, December 12. 8 to 10 year old participants will have their workshop from 10 AM – 12 PM. Children 11 years old and up will have their workshop from 1 – 3:30 PM.

Registration is available through the links highlighted above. Each student is required to pay $6, which includes admission to the Museum.