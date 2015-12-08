Springfield PD make arrest in KFC and Express Liquor Robberies

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield Police have made an arrest in connection with two business robberies on North 9th Street that occurred on December 7 and 8.

The department investigated the two robberies, one that occurred on December 7 at 6:37 PM at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in the 1000 block of North 9th Street and the other at 12:04 AM on December 8 at the Express Liquor and Food Mart at 600 North 9th Street.

In the restaurant case, the suspect approached an employee and displayed a knife. The suspect then fled the business on foot. No one was injured in this incident. Officers at the scene were able to tentatively identify the suspect after receiving information from a citizen.

Almost six hours later, another robbery occurred in the area. Officers responded to a hold up alarm activated at Express Liquor and Food Mart.

The investigation revealed the suspect had attempted to rob the business but fled on foot without receiving any money. Authorities determined the suspect’s description matched the suspect from the previous robbery. Once again, there were no injuries.

At 8:15 AM on December 8, the suspect reportedly entered the Walgreens in the 1100 block of North 9th Street and implied he had a weapon without displaying one. The suspect fled on foot after receiving money from the clerk. Officers responded in time to locate the suspect and pursue him on foot.

Officers apprehended 32-year-old Xavier A. Harvey in the 900 block of North 10th Street. He was taken into custody for questioning and is now at the Sangamon County Jail.

Harvey faces preliminary charges of aggravated robbery, armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, theft and an Illinois Department of Corrections parole hold warrant. This is an active investigation, and we will provide more details as they become available.