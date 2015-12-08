Security Finance In Danville Robbed; 2 Suspects Sought

DANVILLE – Danville Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at 3:59 PM on Tuesday, December 8, at Security Finance.

Criminal Investigations Commander Jane McFadden says officers arrived at the scene, located at 811 Oak Street in Danville. Security Finance employees said two male suspects had entered the business, dressed in all black clothing. Both men displayed handguns and demanded money.

Employees gave the men an undisclosed amount of cash. Both suspects then fled on foot from the business. No one was injured during the robbery.

Danville Police are currently investigating this armed robbery. Anyone with information is urged to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.