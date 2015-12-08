Former State Rep. sentenced for Fraud

SPRINGFIELD – Former Illinois State Representative Constance "Connie" Howard has been sentenced to prison for Fraud.

U.S. District Judge Richard Mills sentenced Howard to three months in federal prison and two years of supervised released after her term is served. Howard is also ordered to pay back $28,000 dollars to the Chicago Urban League and the Chicago Black United Fund.

Federal Prosecutors say from 2003 to 2007 Howard solicited more than $76,000 dollars from the organization’s scholarship funds for personal and political use.

Howard represented the 34th legislative district in Chicago.