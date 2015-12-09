Urbana police investigating series of thefts

URBANA - The Urbana Police Department is investigating a series of thefts of parcel packages that have happened throughout the city in recent weeks.

Urbana police say they have recently received several reports of packages being stolen from outside of several homes during daylight hours. The packages were delivered to the homes by a mail carrier, but were left outside as no one was home to accept the packages.

As a result, police are encouraging residents to make arrangements with mail carriers to keep expected packages at the carrier facility for pick up if no one will be home to accept them.

If you have any information about any of these thefts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.