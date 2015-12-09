Local schools, businesses honored for efforts during Community Food Drive

DECATUR - Several local schools and businesses will be honored for their efforts during the 14th Annual WSOY Community Food Drive during a special check presentation on December 9.

The check presentation will be held at 407 East Eldorado Street in Decatur at 2:00 p.m. Officials say the top five schools that collected the most pounds of food will be recognized for their efforts, and three businesses will be given Good Neighbor awards for their contributions to the drive.

The food drive was held in October, and resulted in 1,271,080 pounds of food being collected. The proceeds from the drive were split between the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities.

Partners for this year's food drive included ADM, DynaGraphics Wood Printing, Skeff Distributing, Decatur Back & Neck Center, United Way, Kroger, Team Soy/Soy Capital Bank & JL Hubbard Insurance & Bonds, Jones & Thomas/JTnet, Tickets N Trips, First Christian Church, Dale's Southlake Pharmacy & Colee's Corner Drugs, Herald & Review and WAND-TV.