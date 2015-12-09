Springfield Park District partnering with Chicago Blackhawks Organization

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Park District has announced it will partner with the Chicago Blackhawks Organization to have the Nelson Center become an Affiliate Rink and join the organization's MinorHawks Program to increase awareness of youth hockey in Springfield.

Park District officials say they partnered with the Chicago Blackhawks Organization to help raise awareness of the Springfield Youth Hockey Association and expand the reach of the district's Learn to Play programs.

The Springfield Park District and Springfield Youth Hockey Association have programs for children ages three through 15 who are interested in learning more about and sharpening their skills in hockey. For more information, visit http://www.springfieldparks.org/facilities/ice/nelsonicerinks.aspx.