DMH hosting "One Light to Remember" event on December 9

DECATUR - Decatur Memorial Hospital is giving central Illinois residents an opportunity to commemorate and honor their loved ones during its "One Light to Remember" event on December 9.

Officials say holiday lights to honor loved ones are available with a $10 donation, will be placed outside of Café DMH throughout the holiday season. The event will begin at the hospital at 5:30 p.m., with the lighting ceremony being held at 6:15 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy performances First Baptist Church's Carillon Bell Choir and Millikin University's A Capella Choir, as well as refreshments. Valet parking will also be available during this event.

For more information, or to obtain a light, call (217) 876-2105.