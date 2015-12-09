Memorial Medical Center hosting fitness seminar

SPRINGFIELD - Memorial Medical Center officials say they will host a special seminar for active individuals over the age of 40 on January 12.

The hour-long program, scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial SportsCare, will educate attendees on how they can stay in shape as they age. Featured speakers include Dr. Nicole Florence, Dr. David Sandercock, and Dr. Rodney Herrin.

Topics that will be discussed include strategies to live a longer and better life, biometric and fitness testing and evaluation, and how low hormone levels can affect performance in exercise.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, or to register, call (217) 788-3333.