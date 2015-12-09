1 dead in single vehicle crash in Decatur

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says one person died in a single-vehicle crash on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.

Decatur police say the crash happened in the 3500 block of West Center Street at about 3:37 a.m. Officers responding to the scene say they found a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe on its top in a ditch near a home.

According to the preliminary investigation, authorities say the Tahoe was traveling west on Center Street when it crossed the center line, drove off the roadway, struck a berm and a power pole, flipped, and came to rest on its top. Police say the driver of the Tahoe was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

