Report finds low spending on smoking prevention in Illinois, states

Seventeen years after states like Illinois reached a multi-billion dollar settlement with tobacco companies, a report from the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and other health organizations finds that states spend only a fraction of the recommended amount to prevent smoking and help smokers quit.

The report, called “Broken Promises to Our Children,” ranks states by their spending on tobacco prevention. Illinois does not have a ranking, since the state does not have a budget. During the previous fiscal year, though, Illinois ranked 34th in funding tobacco-prevention, spending about $11.1 million according to the report.

In Illinois, 14.1 percent of high school students smoke, according to the report, and about 18 percent of adults smoke.

The report was released by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, the American Lung Association and other groups.